SEA TRAVEL COMPANY 2GO Travel has launched a direct Manila-Siargao route that runs weekly.

“This offers tourists an affordable way to travel from Manila to Siargao direct, but the reverse is also true, because it opens a lot of doors for the people of Siargao to visit other parts of the country,” 2GO Senior Assistant Vice-President and Business Unit Head Francis John Chua told the press upon the maiden voyage’s arrival in Siargao on Nov. 19.

“We hope that this route and this entry to Siargao will open more doors for everyone, more opportunities, and more meaningful experiences.”

The route’s maiden voyage departed Manila on Nov. 17 in the evening and arrived in Siargao late at night on Nov. 18.

With a total travel time of 29 hours, the weekly service leaves Manila every Monday at 6:30 p.m. and arrives in Siargao at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The ship then proceeds to Butuan and Ozamiz as per its usual route.

The return trip departs Siargao every Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. and arrives in Manila at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

This route is part of the company’s goal to make inter-island travel more accessible, especially for Siargao, which has been out of reach for many Filipinos due to its notoriously expensive airfare.

Another benefit of this route is that it serves as a logistics bridge supporting the island’s economy, as it is expected to aid the supply needs of local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have grown in number since Siargao became a tourist hotspot.

“This will significantly cut the cost of logistics and transportation to Siargao. It’s a fraction of the price of airfare, and cuts sea travel time,” said Sharon Ngo, 2GO business unit head for sea solutions, during the maiden voyage launch on Nov. 17.

Some of the essential goods transported to businesses in Siargao include food, fuel, and construction materials.

The vessel serving this route is the MV 2GO St. Francis Xavier, a mid-size passenger and cargo ship. It has a capacity of 1,900 passengers and a hold for containerized and loose cargo, reefer vans, and other temperature-controlled shipments.

The ship has four levels or decks with various accommodation types, including Super Value, Tourist, Cabin, Stateroom, and Suiteroom. One-way ticket prices range from P1,500 to P8,000, depending on accommodation type and seasonal dynamic pricing.

Though it takes longer than air travel, sea travel with 2GO offers one key advantage — a bigger luggage allowance. Each passenger is entitled to 50kg of luggage, according to the company.

The 29-hour voyage is also eased by onboard amenities such as restaurants, a coffee shop, a salon and spa, a souvenir shop, karaoke rooms, and nightly live entertainment. A medical clinic is also available for passengers, it said.

The existing route, which already connects Manila to Butuan and Ozamiz — key points in Northern Mindanao — will now “open new opportunities for tourism, trade, and regional mobility” with the addition of Siargao, according to 2GO.

INFLUX TO SIARGAO

For General Luna town councilor Bingle Silvosa, 2GO’s entry will contribute to the island’s economic activity, as increased accessibility could lead to lower prices in the future.

“They’ll be able to help us with the logistics, with goods coming from Manila. Almost all of the resorts and establishments get ingredients from Manila or even abroad. 2GO’s entry will really help the logistical needs of the island,” he told BusinessWorld during a media familiarization trip on Nov. 19.

General Luna is the coastal town that hosts Siargao’s most touristy spots, thanks to its beaches, surf scene, and nightlife. About 90% of tourist arrivals in Siargao ultimately stay in this municipality.

“The entire Philippines is experiencing a slight downturn in tourist arrivals, but I hope by next year we come back stronger and better — not only Siargao, but the rest of the Philippines’ tourist destinations,” Mr. Silvosa added.

Still, the island is faring much better than three months ago, he explained, with more tourists coming from Europe. 2GO’s entry is expected to further add to this influx.

“I think we are ready for the influx of tourists, but of course we have safety nets in terms of environmental protection.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana