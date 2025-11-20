LISTED digital entertainment provider and online gaming company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. expects to introduce its operations in South Africa by early 2027.

“We probably will adopt a similar approach to Brazil. First, we get the license, and then we will build a local team there. We also have to conduct market research to better understand what the product offering would be,” DigiPlus President Tsui Kin Ming told reporters on Wednesday.

DigiPlus is in the process of securing its license for South Africa and is optimistic about obtaining it within the next eight months, Mr. Tsui said, adding that the company will leverage its presence in Brazil for its planned operations in the South African market.

In September, DigiPlus launched its GamePlus platform in Brazil, giving users access to more than 150 free-to-play and real-money games.

“So, I would say sometime in early 2027, we will also do a soft launch in South Africa,” he said.

The company has filed applications for three gaming licenses with South Africa’s Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCGRB): a national manufacturer license, a bookmaker license, and a bookmaker premises license.

WCGRB is considered the preferred jurisdiction for international operators like DigiPlus, the company said, citing seamless and transparent regulatory processes and digital readiness.

South Africa’s online gambling sector is currently valued at more than $1.6 billion, the company added.

Further, DigiPlus is assessing and monitoring other developing countries with licensing opportunities, Mr. Tsui said, noting that it will evaluate territories and opportunities for further expansion.

“We only go for licensed markets as we’re a listed company. We look for developing countries that have more opportunities. We’re not going into mature markets like the UK or the US because the cost of entry is much higher and it’s very competitive, so we are carefully selecting new opportunities,” he said.

DigiPlus reported a 51.41% decline in its third-quarter net income to P1.71 billion, citing stricter regulations that prompted e-wallet providers to remove in-app access to licensed online gaming platforms.

For the January-to-September period, the company’s net income rose 15.59% to P10.11 billion from P8.75 billion a year earlier, driven by steady gains in its retail games segment and contributions from new product launches and operational improvements.

Revenues for the nine-month period increased 29.61% to P66.83 billion from P51.56 billion in 2024. Gross revenues for the third quarter inched up 0.26% to P19.05 billion from P19 billion a year earlier, supported by continued product development, improved user experience, and stronger corporate governance.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, shares in the company closed P2, or 8% higher, at P27 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose