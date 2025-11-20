CARGOBOSS PHILIPPINES said it aims to provide businesses with easier access to international imports through a system that simplifies logistics and reduces hidden costs.

“We want to make importing hassle-free and transparent,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Entrepreneurs can avoid unexpected fees or lost shipments and focus on running their business, it added.

The company provides sea and air freight services with real-time SMS and e-mail tracking, serving thousands of Filipino entrepreneurs.

It operates five major warehouses across China and Hong Kong to move goods from suppliers to customers in the Philippines.

CargoBoss also runs “Importing 101” tutorials and shares free business tips to support small businesses. Its social media community of more than 500,000 followers features stories of entrepreneurs who have expanded from a single shipment.

“Each box represents someone’s dream,” CargoBoss said. “We see ourselves as partners in that journey.”

Recently, the company added door-to-door trucking services, providing a full-service logistics option for brands and online sellers. — Ashley Erika O. Jose