RAZON-LED Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (Prime Infra) has named Jose Victor Emmanuel “Jocot” A. de Dios as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of its gas unit Prime CoreGen, effective Jan. 1, 2026, as the company expands its footprint in the energy sector.

Mr. De Dios will retire as president and CEO of east zone concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. on Dec. 31. He will be succeeded by Roberto Jose “Boj” R. Locsin, currently Prime Infra’s chief administrative officer and chief operating officer for international business.

Before joining Manila Water, Mr. De Dios served as undersecretary of the Department of Energy from 2001 to 2004.

He later chaired the Philippine National Oil Company – Exploration Corp. and led Australian oil exploration company Nido Petroleum Ltd. He was also CEO of GE Philippines, managing businesses in power generation, industrial solutions, and aviation.

At Prime CoreGen, Mr. De Dios will oversee the company’s recently acquired gas assets, following Prime Infra’s P50-billion purchase of stakes in several power plants from Lopez-led First Gen Corp. The portfolio includes a 60% stake in the 1,000-MW Santa Rita Power Plant, 500-MW San Lorenzo Power Plant, 450-MW San Gabriel Power Plant, 97-MW Avion Plant, and the proposed 1,200-MW Santa Maria Power Plant.

Mr. Locsin will handle corporate administration and Manila Water’s global expansion strategy.

Prior to joining the water utility, he served as CEO of Philippine Growth Terminals under global ports operator International Container Terminal Services, Inc., managing operations in Subic and Cagayan de Oro.

“These strategic leadership changes ensure we have the right team in place to drive growth across our water and gas portfolio. Our focus remains on running strong operations and delivering essential infrastructure that supports the country’s development,” said Prime Infra President and CEO Guillaume Lucci. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera