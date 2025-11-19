FILIPINO TRAVELERS can now reach Istanbul with a single stop in Kuala Lumpur following AirAsia X’s (AAX) launch of its new Malaysia-Türkiye service.

The medium-to-long-haul carrier of Capital A said the route provides seamless connectivity for passengers flying from Manila and Cebu.

“The launch of our inaugural service to Istanbul is a bold, yet long awaited step in AirAsia X’s long-haul growth strategy. Türkiye represents a strong and dynamic market with immense potential for both leisure and business travel,” Capital A Executive Chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said in a statement on Tuesday.

“With this new connection, Filipino travelers can now conveniently fly via Kuala Lumpur to explore Istanbul, a dynamic metropolis bridging Europe and Asia,” the Malaysian carrier noted.

AAX will operate the Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul flights four times weekly, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The service is part of AirAsia X’s broader expansion in long-haul routes, aimed at strengthening network connectivity between Southeast Asia and Europe.

“This new route not only enhances our network connectivity between Southeast Asia and Eurasia but also reinforces our position as a key player in affordable long-haul travel, as demand for international travel to major cities in Europe continues to grow,” Mr. Meranun said.

AirAsia X Chief Executive Officer Benyamin Ismail said: “With this new direct service, we are not just launching a route; we are opening a vital bridge between Southeast Asia and Europe.”

The launch comes amid Capital A Berhad’s restructuring plan, which focuses on non-aviation businesses while retaining an 18% stake in its aviation operations. AAX continues to manage the group’s medium-to-long-haul flights under this new structure. — Ashley Erika O. Jose