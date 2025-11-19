SMART COMMUNICATIONS, INC., the wireless unit of PLDT Inc., has deployed remote-controlled robotic arms in its cell site towers to enable real-time network optimization and improve coverage in underserved areas.

“By leading the adoption of advanced technologies like Optical Compass and Robot Arm (OCRA), we are shaping a future where every Filipino has access to reliable, high-quality connectivity, wherever they are,” PLDT Chief Operating Officer and Network Head Menardo G. Jimenez said in a media release on Tuesday.

The system allows operators to move and control antennas remotely, enabling real-time adjustments.

Through its collaboration with OCRA manufacturer HUMAX Networks and system integrator Telkha, PLDT and Smart launched a proof-of-concept trial to test how the technology can boost coverage in target areas while lowering costs and enhancing network performance.

For the pilot, OCRA was installed on existing cell sites targeting two locations, with initial results highlighting the need for smarter, more flexible antenna solutions.

“Enabling remote antenna adjustments also reduces the need for physical site visits and helps telcos avoid unnecessary base station installations, saving time and expense. These efficiencies allow Smart to reinvest in expanding and enhancing its network,” PLDT and Smart Head of Network Quality Radames Vittorio B. Zalameda said.

At the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, PLDT shares rose P16, or 1.25%, closing at P1,294 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose