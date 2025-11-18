VILLAR-LED AllDay Marts, Inc., operator of AllDay Supermarkets, reported a net loss of P118.09 million for the third quarter (Q3), compared with a P55.44 million net income a year earlier.

Net sales fell 52.21% to P1.03 billion from P2.16 billion last year, while the cost of merchandise sold dropped 51.77% to P82.08 million, the company said in a stock exchange disclosure on Monday.

For the January-September period, the company’s net sales decreased 4.92% to P3.91 billion from P7.09 billion, mainly due to weaker performance in some stores operating in highly competitive markets.

In the same period, the cost of merchandise sold declined 44.78% to P3.1 billion, primarily caused by reduced sales in existing stores.

Support, fees, rentals, and other income also fell 13.35% to P34 million from P39 million, largely reflecting lower sales that influenced vendor incentives and support, according to the company.

For the first nine months, AllDay reported a net loss of P86.99 million, compared with P224.21 million in 2024.

On Monday, AllDay shares remained unchanged at 34 centavos apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno