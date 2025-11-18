DEL MONTE PACIFIC Ltd. (DELM) said its net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 surged nearly seven-fold to $16.8 million from $2.3 million a year ago.

In a press release on Monday, the food and beverage producer said net profit for the first half of fiscal year 2026 also climbed to $22.3 million from $2.7 million last year, backed by stronger sales and expanded margins.

Sales in the same period rose 11% to $438.6 million, driven by a 16% increase in fresh pineapple sales and 10% growth in the Philippines.

“Sales in the Philippines in the second quarter rose 9% in peso terms to $121.7 million on higher volume and better pricing,” the company said.

Growth in Philippine sales was driven by strong demand for packaged pineapple and the expanded, year-round use of mixed fruits. Nutrition-focused initiatives promoting pineapple as a daily superfruit helped increase consumer preference for natural, immunity-boosting options, it noted.

International sales increased 7% to $90.6 million, driven by higher volumes of fresh pineapple, NFC juice, and frozen pineapple.

According to the company, the fresh fruit segment led this growth, expanding 23% due to continued strong sales of the Deluxe variety and better pricing. NFC juice sales rose 49%, mainly from increased demand in China and Europe, while frozen pineapple sales increased 21% on the back of a favorable product mix and firm pricing.

The Group introduced the Del Monte Halo-Halo Mix in Australia last September.

At the local bourse on Monday, DELM shares closed 21.56% higher at P3.89 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno