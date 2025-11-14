FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) is further expanding its US routes as the airline is set to increase its flagship flights between Manila and Los Angeles by next year.

“By increasing our capacity on this key route, we are opening doors for travelers to experience the world-class service and heartfelt hospitality unique to Philippine Airlines, while also supporting the dynamic economic relationship that drives opportunities between the Philippines and the US,” PAL President Richard Nuttall said in a media release on Thursday.

Starting June 1, 2026, PAL will offer nonstop Manila-Los Angeles service 18 times weekly, up from the current 14.

At present, PAL offers Manila to Los Angeles twice daily, utilizing its Boeing 777 aircraft, it said, adding that by next year it will expand its frequency to three times a day, operating every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Mr. Nuttall said this expansion will provide seamless access to PAL’s extensive domestic and regional network, further complementing its route to the US.

The airline also operates daily flights to San Francisco and Guam, thrice-weekly service to New York, and five-times-weekly flights to Honolulu.

PAL Holdings, Inc., the operator of PAL, said its attributable net income climbed 33.58% to P9.03 billion from P6.76 billion a year ago, supported by higher passenger revenues of P116.56 billion, up from P115.66 billion.

Cargo and ancillary revenues contributed P6.71 billion and P12.67 billion, respectively.

Total revenues for the nine-month period increased 2.68% to P136.01 billion from P132.45 billion, while gross expenses rose 3.96% to P124.85 billion from P120.09 billion.

At the local bourse, shares in PAL closed unchanged at P3.80 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose