MACROASIA CORP., the listed aviation-support provider, saw its third-quarter (Q3) attributable net income climb 20.49% to P342.63 million, driven by steady volume gains across its business segments.

Total revenues for the third quarter reached P2.59 billion, up 20.49% from P2.22 billion in the same period last year.

“Moving forward, MacroAsia’s value proposition remains clear. A varied portfolio, global partnerships, growth visibility, and continued shareholder value creation. MacroAsia’s growth is anchored on aviation and food services, which remain our core business pillars,” MacroAsia President and Chief Operating Officer Eduardo Luis T. Luy said during the PSE STAR: Investor Day organized by the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday.

For the first nine months of 2025, MacroAsia posted an attributable net income of P1.02 billion, up from P975.95 million in the same period last year.

Gross revenues for the January-to-September period totaled P7.41 billion, a 5.71% increase from P7.01 billion a year earlier.

By segment, in-flight and catering services accounted for the largest share of revenues, generating P3.55 billion, followed by ground handling and aviation at P3.13 billion, water distribution at P538.9 million, and administrative fees at P187.2 million for the nine-month period.

Costs and expenses rose 12.93% to P5.85 billion from P5.18 billion a year ago, mainly due to rate adjustments and updated lease and fee structures at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). — Ashley Erika O. Jose