GLOBE TELECOM, INC. said it has transitioned 171 of its sites to renewable energy (RE), up from 29 last year, as part of its net-zero strategy.

“I am proud to announce that through these sustained initiatives, we have successfully transitioned 171 of our sites to renewable energy through power purchase agreements as of the end of October this year, a dramatic increase from the 29 sites in 2024,” Globe Telecom Chief Finance Officer, Treasurer and Chief Risk Officer Juan Carlo C. Puno said during the opening of Globe Energize 2025 on Tuesday.

“Out of these 171, 134 of these are cell sites that have been switched to renewables,” he added.

The initiative forms part of Globe’s strategy to accelerate its net-zero ambition and makes it the first telecommunications and digital service provider in the Philippines to adopt the government’s retail aggregation program (RAP), which allows multiple electricity end-users to combine power demand to meet the 500-kilowatt threshold for direct negotiation with licensed retail electricity suppliers.

“We expect this to have a substantial impact on reducing our greenhouse gas emissions as the majority of our scope 1 and 2 emissions come from electricity and fuel consumption,” Mr. Puno said.

He noted the shift to RE is a strategic choice with measurable value, reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels, stabilizing financial planning, and cutting electricity expenses by at least 10%.

“Also driven by a combination of energy management programs and two AI solutions deployed to almost 20,000 network elements across the country, Globe saved over 11.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025, translating to approximately P125 million in electricity cost savings,” he said.

The company noted that the clean energy transition is ongoing, with generator sets still used for backup power, while it continues to deploy cleaner alternatives, such as battery energy storage systems paired with solar PV, and explore other options, including green hydrogen.

In its earlier statements, Globe said the gradual shift of its sites to renewable energy is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 5.5 million kilograms per year and supply 80 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually from renewable sources.

In July, Globe Telecom said it had started transitioning over 3,000 cell sites in Metro Manila, Region IV-A, and other low-energy facilities to RE, with the goal of completing the move by 2028.

At the local bourse, Globe shares rose 0.55% or P8 to close at P1,461 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno