AYALA LAND, INC. (ALI) reported a net income of P21.4 billion for the first nine months of 2025, up from P21.2 billion in the same period in 2024.

Consolidated revenues for the period totaled P121.8 billion, the company said in a press release on Monday. ALI has yet to release its full report for the third quarter.

Revenues from the property development segment reached P75.9 billion, compared with P76.6 billion in the same period last year.

Combined revenues from the sale of offices and commercial and industrial (C&I) lots were P12.8 billion, up from P10.4 billion in the first nine months of 2024, driven by lot sales in the first semester and bookings at Makati Central Business District, Vertis North, and Arca South, the company said.

Total sales reservations for residential products and C&I lots amounted to P111.7 billion, compared with P100.5 billion in the same period last year.

The company launched P51.3 billion worth of property development projects in the first nine months, with 91% allocated to vertical and horizontal residential projects and 9% to commercial and industrial lots across Ayala Land estates.

Revenues from the leasing and hospitality portfolio were P35.1 billion, up from P33.2 billion a year earlier.

Shopping center revenues totaled P17.4 billion, compared with P16.7 billion in the same period last year. Office leasing revenues were P9 billion, down from P9.4 billion, while hospitality revenues amounted to P7.4 billion, up from P7.1 billion, including contributions from the recently acquired New World Makati Hotel and temporary closures for renovation.

“Ayala Land continues to navigate market challenges with discipline and focus,” said ALI President and Chief Executive Officer Anna Ma. Margarita Bautista-Dy.

“We remain committed to expanding our leasing portfolio, enhancing property development fundamentals, and driving disciplined execution and capital efficiency. These, together with our quality improvements, are the key ingredients that will enable Ayala Land to sustain long-term growth,” she added.

Total capital expenditures for the first nine months reached P65.5 billion, with 40% allocated to residential projects, 26% to leasing and hospitality assets, 20% to mixed-use estates, and 13% for ongoing land acquisition commitments.

The company maintained a net gearing ratio of 0.77:1 and an interest coverage ratio of 4.9x.

ALI said it will return a combined P15.7 billion to shareholders in 2025, including P8.5 billion in cash dividends and P7.2 billion via ongoing share buybacks.

Ayala Land shares closed at P19.42, down P0.28 or 1.42% on Monday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno