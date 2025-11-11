LISTED grocery retailer Puregold Price Club, Inc. reported a 5.6% increase in its consolidated net income for the first nine months of 2025, fueled by robust revenue growth and supported by a modest rise in gross margins.

“For the first nine months of 2025, the enterprise experienced positive same store sales growth (SSSG) of +4.8% from Puregold Stores driven by higher basket size and higher traffic while +5.4% SSSG from S&R Warehouse clubs driven by higher traffic,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

For the period ending September, Puregold operated 772 stores nationwide, comprising 673 Puregold stores, 31 S&R Membership Shopping Warehouses, and 68 S&R New York Style QSRS.

From January to September, net income rose to P7.3 billion from P6.9 billion in the same period last year, while revenues grew 10.6% to P168.1 billion from P152 billion. Operating expenses increased by 16.51% to P22.96 billion from P19.7 billion.

In October, the company partnered with Home Credit Philippines to launch the Aling Puring credit card, offering a credit limit of P20,000 to P100,000 with up to 45 days of interest-free purchases and on-site applications at participating Puregold branches. The program aims to provide sari-sari store owners and regular customers with easier access to funding for business growth and daily needs.

Puregold shares fell by 0.68% or 25 centavos to close at P36.45 apiece on Monday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno