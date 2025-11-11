BRIDGEWISE, a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered investment analysis tools, said it will establish a presence in the Philippines within the next three to six months, offering regulatory-compliant services despite recent market uncertainties.

“While we don’t have a specific launch date yet, we’re working toward establishing a presence within the next 3-6 months,” the Bridgewise team said in an e-mail.

“Our approach is deliberate; we want to ensure full alignment with local regulations and to build partnerships that promote financial transparency and investor education.”

The team noted recent headlines and emphasized the need for transparency and accuracy in financial information in markets such as the Philippines.

“The Philippines remains a very important market for us in Southeast Asia. We see a growing appetite here for credible, transparent, and data-driven investment insights,” it said.

“At Bridgewise, our entire mission is built around data integrity and accessibility, providing analysis that’s unbiased, explainable, and consistent. These developments reaffirm the value we can bring to help strengthen confidence in the investment ecosystem.”

In September, Bridgewise expressed its interest in introducing a new approach to investment information in the Philippines. The company provides AI-powered tools for equity and fund analysis, multilingual support, and investment chat, serving over 50 institutional clients and 25 million users in more than 15 languages.

“So what Bridgewise created is a purpose-built AI for investments and for investors. So essentially what we do is we take the mountains and mountains of information and turn them into investment intelligence,” Bridgewise General Manager for Asia Pacific Kelvin Phua said.

During the September media briefing, Mr. Phua also introduced Bridget, the world’s first regulatory-compliant AI chat for investments.

“So, this is a purpose-built AI chatbot that can now interact with customers as we’d expect chatbots to. The difference between this and a regular chatbot is that it includes layers of other features like stock data, fund information, and all the analysis we’ve built underneath. This creates an interface that is easy to understand and user-friendly,” he said.

“It obviously has a human-like chat experience, but more importantly, it is also regulatory compliant. The advice that it does give out where in markets we’re allowed to give advice is compliant and not going to be unregulated.”

Bridgewise operates offices worldwide, including Japan, Singapore, the US, London, Brazil, Thailand, Israel, and Dubai, and works with institutions such as Japan Exchange Group, Rakuten Securities, SIX Swiss Exchange, B3, eToro, TASE, and Interactive Brokers. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno