CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. is optimistic about ending the year on a positive note as it expects its wholesale business to benefit from the Konektadong Pinoy Act, the company’s top official said.

“The wholesale business is expected to boom. We still have several hundred municipalities that need fiber infrastructure, so expansion is definitely in our plans,” Converge ICT Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy said during a media briefing on Thursday.

Converge ICT saw its third-quarter attributable net income climb by 1.03% to P2.95 billion from P2.92 billion in the same period last year.

Its gross revenue rose by 7.39% to P11.19 billion from P10.42 billion a year ago.

For 2025, the listed fiber solutions provider is sticking with its revised full-year revenue growth target of 10-12%. The forecast was adjusted from an earlier projection of up to 16% due to delays in rolling out new enterprise solutions and some manpower constraints.

The company’s January-to-September attributable net income rose to P8.90 billion, up 8.4% from P8.21 billion in the same period last year.

Revenues for the nine months ending September reached P32.97 billion, up 10.12% from P29.94 billion a year ago. Residential services accounted for P27.75 billion, while the enterprise segment generated P5.22 billion.

The growth was attributed to the continued expansion of the residential subscriber base, Converge said. As of end-September, the company had 2.93 million residential subscribers, including 2.42 million postpaid and 510,032 prepaid accounts.

The company expects further gains from the Konektadong Pinoy Act, which encourages expansion and faster rollout of fiber and other emerging technologies, particularly in remote areas.

“The Konektadong Pinoy Law is helping competition deepen, which opens up opportunities for faster rollout to communities. However, infrastructure doesn’t come up overnight, which is why we are ready for Konektadong Pinoy’s infrastructure sharing provisions both backbone and distribution networks,” Mr. Uy said.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act, formally known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, lapsed into law on Aug. 24, with its implementing rules and regulations (IRR) signed on Wednesday.

About seven foreign companies have expressed interest in entering the Philippine telco industry, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said, noting that most are fiber providers.

Mr. Uy called the implementation of the law a “win-win” situation for Converge, citing its asset-sharing provisions.

“In other countries, infrastructure sharing has proven to be beneficial because it reduces capex for new operators. It’s a win-win situation for us, and we are ready for Konektadong Pinoy implementation. We anticipate this will happen soon, and we believe we are in the best position to facilitate it,” he said.

On the local bourse, shares in Converge closed 38 centavos, or 3.06% higher, at P12.80 apiece on Thursday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose