CLARK WATER CORP., a subsidiary of east zone concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc., plans to invest P17.3 billion through 2040 to enhance its services.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said the investment will be directed toward planned infrastructure upgrades and system enhancements.

“By upgrading our facilities and introducing innovative solutions, we ensure that locators and communities have access to reliable, high-quality, and sustainable services. These improvements not only support economic development but also reinforce our commitment to environmental stewardship and long-term resilience,” Clark Water General Manager Lyn Zamora said.

Clark Water is a subsidiary of Manila Water Philippine Venture, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Manila Water.

Since 2011, the company has invested roughly P6.6 billion in upgrading water and wastewater systems across the Clark Freeport Zone, which currently has 1,894 total water service connections.

The company said it has delivered “100% coverage of water and wastewater services, continuous service, full regulatory compliance, and industry-leading performance.”

“As we celebrate 25 years of service, we reaffirm our commitment to world-class water and wastewater solutions for the Clark Freeport Zone,” Manila Water Non-East Zone Operations Chief Operating Officer Melvin John M. Tan said.

“With the investment, we will continue supporting growth while protecting our environment and communities. Thank you to our partners and stakeholders for your trust as we build a stronger, more resilient Clark,” he added.

Manila Water serves the east zone of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, as well as several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera