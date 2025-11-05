ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC. (AEV) reported a consolidated net income of P8.9 billion in the third quarter, driven by stronger performance from its energy and food units.

“AEV’s results this quarter reflect the resilience of our portfolio and the dedication of our teams across all our businesses,” President and Chief Executive Officer Sabin M. Aboitiz said in a statement on Tuesday.

For the first nine months of 2025, AEV posted a net income of P17.3 billion, down 7.97% from a year earlier, as robust third-quarter earnings were offset by a softer first half. The company did not disclose comparative figures.

Its power arm, Aboitiz Power Corp., accounted for 60% of group earnings, contributing P12.5 billion for the nine-month period. The company attributed the gains to higher generation margins, improved hydropower inflows and the addition of solar capacity.

The food and beverage segment, operated under Aboitiz Foods Pte. Ltd., contributed P5.2 billion or a quarter of total earnings, bolstered by flour, farms and trading operations as well as contributions from Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines.

Union Bank of the Philippines added P3.2 billion, while Aboitiz Land, Inc. and Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. posted earnings of P879 million and P137 million, respectively.

“AEV remains well-positioned for growth as we advance our transformation into the Philippines’ first ‘techglomerate,’” Mr. Aboitiz said, referring to the group’s digital and operational modernization program across its core businesses.

The group reported a gross revenue of P141.69 billion in the first half, according to its most recent financial statement.

Aboitiz Power remains the biggest contributor to group income, accounting for almost a quarter of the country’s generation capacity as of mid-2025. The unit has been expanding its renewable energy portfolio through hydro and solar investments, in line with the group’s goal of reaching 4,600 megawatts of renewables by 2030.

AEV shares rose 0.36% or 10 centavos to close at P28.25 apiece at the local bourse. — Ashley Erika O. Jose