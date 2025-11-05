ABOITIZ POWER CORP.’S (AboitizPower) renewable energy arm is seeking to expand its solar footprint in Zambales with a P7.6-billion project that could add 179 megawatts (MW) of capacity to the grid.

In a filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, AP Renewable Energy Corp., a unit of Aboitiz Renewables, Inc., proposed developing the Olongapo Solar Power Project-Phase 2, which will span almost 229 hectares in Olongapo City.

Construction is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with commercial operations targeted for early 2028.

“The proposed solar power project is fully aligned with the Philippines’ renewable energy transition, directly supporting the national shift toward cleaner, more sustainable energy sources,” AP Renewable said.

The public scoping for the project’s environmental impact assessment is set for Nov. 11.

AP Renewable began work on the first phase of the Olongapo solar project earlier this year, designed to generate 221 MW of capacity. In September, it secured a P7.4-billion project finance deal with Bank of the Philippine Islands to fund the facility’s construction and operations.

Once completed, the combined output of both phases will make the Olongapo development Aboitiz Renewables’ biggest solar project to date, bolstering the group’s target of expanding its renewable portfolio to 4,600 MW by 2030.

The expansion also supports the government’s goal of increasing renewables’ share in the power mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

As of the first half, AboitizPower remained the country’s top power generator, with a 23.86% share of the national grid, according to data from the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Despite steady growth in renewables, the company reported a 15% drop in core net income for the first nine months, citing depreciation and interest costs tied to its coal-fired plant in Bataan.

On Tuesday, AboitizPower shares rose 1% to close at P40.40 each. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera