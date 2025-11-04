ABOITIZ POWER CORP. (AboitizPower) said its unit East Asia Utilities Corp. has decommissioned a 12.4-megawatt (MW) diesel generator unit in Cebu after concluding that the facility was no longer viable for continued operation.

In a stock exchange disclosure on Monday, AboitizPower said East Asia Utilities completed the process of deregistering the asset from the system operated by the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines.

The move followed the company’s receipt of clearances from the Department of Energy and Energy Regulatory Commission, in compliance with guidelines for decommissioning or mothballing power plants.

The decision stemmed from a technical incident in May 2024 which, after evaluation, rendered the generator beyond economic repair, the company said. East Asia Utilities’ three other generating units remain unaffected and continue to operate.

Located within the Mactan Export Processing Zone 1 in Lapu-Lapu City, the unit’s bunker oil-fired power plant began commercial operations in 1998. It supplies electricity to industrial locators in the economic zone and to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

AboitizPower is the Aboitiz Group’s holding firm for investments in power generation, distribution and retail electricity services.

Shares of AboitizPower fell 3.03% or P1.25 to close at P40 each on Monday. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera