MANILA ELECTRIC CO. (Meralco) has upgraded its substation in Laguna to improve the reliability and stability of electricity supply in parts of the province and neighboring Batangas.

The project includes the installation of a third 400-megavolt ampere transformer, along with 115-kilovolt (kV) and 230-kV gas circuit breakers and protection and control panels, the utility said in a statement on Monday.

Meralco said the upgrade would support rising power demand from major establishments such as SM City Calamba, SM City Sto. Tomas, Mariwasa-Siam Ceramics, Inc., Calamba Doctor’s Hospital, Philippine Manufacturing Co. of MURATA, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Inc. and Samsung Electro-Mechanics Philippines Corp., as well as surrounding communities.

“As part of its commitment to delivering high-quality, stable and reliable service, Meralco continues to invest heavily in upgrading and modernizing its electricity distribution system,” the company said.

Meralco spent P281 million in the third quarter for capacity addition and reliability improvement projects across Metro Manila, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal.

