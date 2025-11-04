ALTERNERGY Holdings Corp. has become the first publicly listed company in the Philippines to receive the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) “green equity” label, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The certification marks the first time the label — introduced by the SEC in September — has been awarded. The green equity label is given to listed companies or those preparing an initial public offering that derive more than 50% of their revenues and investments from environmentally sustainable activities.

“Alternergy is a pure-play renewable energy developer, dedicated exclusively to clean power generation, which directly aligns with the requirements of the SEC certification,” Alternergy President Gerry P. Magbanua said in the statement.

Alternergy said 100% of its revenues come from renewable sources, while more than 90% of its operating and capital expenditures are directed toward green activities, including wind, solar, run-of-river hydro and battery energy storage projects.

The company said this was validated through an independent report by accounting firm SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co.

The SEC said the labeling framework — hailed as the first of its kind in Southeast Asia — seeks to help deepen the Philippine capital market by improving transparency, boosting investor confidence and supporting the country’s climate transition targets.

Alternergy earlier adopted a green finance framework to align its debt financing with the Sustainable Finance Taxonomy Guidelines, one of the criteria for the SEC certification.

The company is developing four renewable energy projects under its “Triple Play” portfolio, spanning wind, solar and run-of-river hydro. Alternergy aims to reach 500 megawatts of installed renewable capacity by 2026.

On Monday, Alternergy shares declined 3.41% to close at P0.85 each on the Philippine Stock Exchange. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera