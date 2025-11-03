CEBU PACIFIC, the Philippines’ largest budget carrier, has expanded its wide-body fleet with the arrival of its 13th Airbus A330neo aircraft, part of efforts to boost capacity on key domestic routes.

“Being the largest A330neo operator in Asia reflects our strong commitment to enhancing connectivity across the region,” Cebu Air, Inc. Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said in a statement on Sunday. “This aircraft enables us to serve more passengers while keeping costs low, which is a key part of our mission to offer affordable fares.”

The 459-seater aircraft — the third of four A330neos expected to arrive this year — will begin serving Manila-Puerto Princesa flights on Nov. 2, operating four times weekly. It will also be deployed on the Manila-Bohol route starting Nov. 16, with daily operations.

The A330neo is Airbus’ latest-generation widebody jet, designed for improved fuel efficiency and compatibility with sustainable aviation fuel. All Airbus aircraft are certified to operate with up to a 50% sustainable fuel blend, aligning with Cebu Pacific’s sustainability goals.

“The arrival of a widebody A330neo in Puerto Princesa is a testament to how far our regional airports have advanced in terms of readiness and operational standards,” Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director General Raul L. Del Rosario said in the statement.

Cebu Pacific last week said it had signed a lease agreement with Bulgaria Air for two Airbus A320ceo aircraft to serve domestic routes between Manila and Cebu, Davao, Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro from December 2025 to January 2026.

The airline flies to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia and the Middle East. — Ashley Erika O. Jose