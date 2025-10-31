SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. (SMPH) has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer up to P17 billion in fixed-rate retail bonds, the third tranche of its P100-billion debt securities program.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the listed property developer said the SEC permit, dated Oct. 30, allows it to issue P12 billion in fixed-rate bonds, with an oversubscription option of up to P5 billion, under Series AB, AC, and AD.

The bonds will carry interest rates of 5.9096% for Series AB maturing in 2030, 6.0858% for Series AC due 2032, and 6.2855% for Series AD due 2035.

Proceeds from the issuance will fund 16 major redevelopment projects and 12 new lifestyle malls planned through 2030, as well as support the launch of new malls in Xiamen and Fujian, China.

Philippine Rating Services Corp. (PhilRatings) assigned the bonds its top rating of PRS Aaa with a “stable” outlook, indicating an “extremely strong” ability to meet financial commitments.

In September, SM Prime raised $350 million from its first dollar bond issuance and postponed a planned $1-billion real estate investment trust listing until after 2026 due to challenging market conditions.

On Thursday, SM Prime shares fell 1.32% or 30 centavos, closing at P22.40 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno