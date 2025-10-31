DITO Telecommunity Corp. has kept its lead in download speed performance, while Smart Telecommunications, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc. continued to dominate in coverage and upload speed, according to the latest report by independent analytics firm Opensignal.

In its October Mobile Network Experience Report, Opensignal said DITO remained ahead in overall download speed with an average of 39.8 megabits per second (Mbps), followed by Smart with 36.2 Mbps and Globe with 25 Mbps.

Smart, however, led in overall upload speed experience at 6.2 Mbps, trailed by DITO with 6.1 Mbps and Globe with 5.1 Mbps.

For 5G download speed experience, DITO also ranked first with an average of 253.9 Mbps, while Smart and Globe registered 144.6 Mbps and 93.6 Mbps, respectively.

Opensignal said that 5G download speed experience measures the average download speed experienced by users across an operator’s 5G network.

Meanwhile, Globe posted the highest coverage experience score at 7.4 points on a 10-point scale, ahead of Smart with 7.2 points and DITO with 3.8 points.

Opensignal said the metric reflects users’ experience as they move through areas where they would reasonably expect to have network coverage.

For 5G coverage experience, Smart led with 1.7 points, followed by Globe with 0.9 points and DITO with 0.4 points.

“This recognition highlights DITO’s rapid growth and reinforces its position as a top performer in the Philippine market,” Opensignal said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose