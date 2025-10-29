THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it has awarded more than P80 million in fee discounts across 40,157 transactions processed under three memorandum circulars (MCs) issued between July and October.

More than half of the total savings went to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the SEC said in a statement Tuesday.

The discounts stem from MC Nos. 6, 8, and 9, series of 2025, which aim to reduce the cost of corporate registration and capital market access.

The SEC said the measures are part of its broader strategy to streamline incorporation and promote MSME participation in the formal economy.

SEC Chairperson Francis Ed. Lim said the reforms reflect the commission’s commitment to “unlock the massive potential of the MSME sector in driving the Philippine economy’s growth.”

MC No. 6, which took effect July 1, granted a 50% discount on physical and authenticated copies of corporate filings, including articles of incorporation and by-laws. This resulted in P36.5 million in savings for registrants, the SEC said.

MC No. 8, released July 16, reduced filing fees for MSME registrations and capital stock increases. The SEC reported that 8,506 MSMEs benefited from P21.4 million in registration fee discounts, while more than 200 MSMEs saved P19.4 million when increasing their authorized capital stock.

MC No. 9 provided a 30% discount on registration fees for companies raising funds through the capital market, generating P3 million in savings, the SEC said.

The circular applies to all registration statement applications filed until yearend.

“The SEC will continue to assess its rules and policies to see where we can provide further assistance to our stakeholders,” Mr. Lim said.

The SEC’s latest initiatives align with broader government efforts to formalize MSMEs, which account for 99.5% of registered businesses and employ over 60% of the country’s workforce. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno