PLDT INC., through its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc., has partnered with US-based Lynk Global, Inc. to provide mobile connectivity in areas without network coverage through satellite technology.

“When it’s fully rolled out, we think this will transform rural and remote connectivity in the Philippines,” PLDT Chief Operating Officer and Head of Network Menardo G. Jimenez said in a statement on Tuesday.

Smart said the partnership will enable mobile communications in areas with no signal by directly connecting ordinary mobile phones to satellites. The company said it will start by integrating its core systems with Lynk’s satellite-to-mobile network before conducting live field tests using Smart’s existing spectrum.

The initiative will prioritize coastal and mountain barangays and key maritime routes while ensuring secure, reliable, and stable connections, Smart said.

Once the Lynk satellite direct-to-device network is fully operational in the next few years, Smart said it expects to offer full mobile voice and data connectivity.

The initial rollout will cover basic text messaging and mobile applications over LTE (Long Term Evolution), designed to help maintain communications during typhoons, earthquakes, and other emergencies.

Lynk Global develops satellite-to-mobile-phone constellation technology designed to enhance mobile service coverage worldwide.

“We are more than excited to work with Smart to deliver reliable satellite connectivity directly to mobile phones in the Philippines,” Lynk Global Vice-President for Asia Pacific James Alderdice said.

Smart is the wireless arm of PLDT.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in PLDT gained P6 or 0.54% to close at P1,110 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose