AYALA LAND, INC. (ALI) has opened office spaces in its 207-hectare Evo City estate in Kawit, Cavite for lease as part of its plan to develop the area into a business and lifestyle hub.

“Office spaces within Evo City are now available for lease, opening opportunities for businesses to thrive in this strategically located estate,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Evo City is master-planned to become a central business district with residential, lifestyle, commercial, and civic components.

ALI said it recently opened the first phase of Ayala Malls Evo City, the first regional mall in Kawit, which will feature shopping, dining, and leisure establishments.

The mall is expected to be fully completed by 2026.

The company also opened the 1,000-seater Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where services will begin on Oct. 26.

The estate includes a 1.5-hectare park with green spaces and play areas.

“Evo City represents Ayala Land’s evolving approach to urban development — one that balances modern living with community-building and sustainability,” said Chris Maglanoc, Ayala Land Estates Group head.

ALI’s first-half net income rose by 8% to P14.2 billion on the back of higher contributions from its property development, leasing, and hospitality businesses.

The company manages over 50 estates nationwide, including developments in Makati, Taguig, Cebu, Laguna, and Pampanga.

ALI shares on Thursday slipped by 1.16% or 25 centavos to close at P21.25 each. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz