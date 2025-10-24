LOPEZ-LED First Gen Corp. has partnered with the Araneta Group to supply renewable energy to select properties in Araneta City, a mixed-use hub of retail, entertainment, residential, hospitality, and office developments in Quezon City, through the retail aggregation program (RAP).

In a statement on Thursday, First Gen said it would energize New Frontier Theater, Ali Mall, and the Manhattan Gardens residential complex through hydroelectric power sourced from its Pantabangan-Masiway and Casecnan Hydroelectric Power Complex in Nueva Ecija, which have a combined capacity of 300 megawatts (MW).

Araneta Center, Inc. (ACI), which owns and manages the 35-hectare Araneta City, aggregated the power demand of over 200 retail and service tenants in Ali Mall and New Frontier Theater, as well as around 9,000 apartments in 18 residential towers of Manhattan Gardens.

“Each of our properties has energy demands, and switching to retail aggregation and using renewable energy is a strategic move that will enable us to improve energy efficiency and effectively manage electricity costs,” ACI Senior Vice-President for Operations Antonio Mardo said.

First Gen Chief Customer Engagement Officer Carlo L. Vega said the company supports Araneta City’s shift to renewable energy.

“We are aligned in our common goal to make a decarbonized and regenerative future iconic and look forward to continuing to partner with Araneta City in its sustainability journey,” he said.

The initiative was made under the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) and RAP frameworks, which allow qualified customers to choose their own electricity suppliers.

First Gen has about 1,300 MW of renewable energy capacity from geothermal, solar, and wind sources, and operates four gas-fired power plants in Batangas with a total capacity of 2,017 MW. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera