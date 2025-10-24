BASIC ENERGY RENEWABLE Corp. (BERC), a subsidiary of Basic Energy Corp. (BEC), has partnered with Ayala-led ACMobility to install and operate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations powered by renewable energy.

In a statement on Thursday, BEC said the pilot rollout will begin at fuel stations in Laguna, Pampanga, and Mandaluyong.

These include the Total stations along the South Luzon Expressway in Sta. Rosa, Laguna; the North Luzon Expressway in Apalit, Pampanga; and the Ecooil station along EDSA in Mandaluyong City.

BEC Chief Executive Officer Oscar L. de Venecia, Jr. said the partnership reflects the company’s “strong commitment to advancing clean energy and sustainable transport.”

ACMobility, the Ayala group’s mobility platform, said the collaboration combines its charging infrastructure and digital mobility capabilities with BERC’s renewable energy expertise.

“By combining forces with Basic Energy, we’re accelerating the rollout of a charging network that supports the real needs of Filipino EV drivers,” ACMobility Head of Mobility Infrastructure Carla Buencamino said, adding that the network will be accessible through its Evro app.

BEC holds a 60% stake in Filoil Energy Co., Inc., which has joint ventures with Total Marketing Services, the Philippine subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

Basic Energy is a holding company engaged in renewable energy, alternative fuels, and oil and gas exploration and development. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera