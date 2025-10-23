MANILA ELECTRIC CO. (Meralco) has partnered with US-based Itron, Inc. to support the deployment of smart meters as part of its grid modernization program.

Under the deal, Itron will provide its advanced metering infrastructure solutions to help the power distributor enable near real-time, two-way communication between its operations and customer endpoints.

The system allows faster power failure detection and restoration, improved billing accuracy and better transparency in electricity use, Meralco said in a statement on Wednesday.

The advanced metering infrastructure network will use an open, IPv6-based system that combines mesh and cellular connectivity, supporting both smart metering and other smart grid applications.

Meralco Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said the partnership supports the company’s push to enhance customer service and system reliability.

“This technology will allow us to provide customers with greater visibility into their energy use and faster response to outages,” he said.

The initial phase will cover 73,000 endpoints across Metro Manila, with plans to expand across Meralco’s franchise area.

Itron Senior Vice-President of Networked Solutions John Marcolini said the system is designed to accommodate multiple meter brands, letting Meralco scale up without being tied to a single vendor.

“For a utility with such a large and diverse service territory, that flexibility is essential to future-proofing deployments and reducing total cost of ownership,” he said.

Founded in 1977, Itron supplies intelligent infrastructure and metering technologies to utilities and cities in more than 100 countries.

Meralco, the country’s biggest power distributor with 8.1 million customers, aims to shift 11 million customers to advanced metering infrastructure by 2034.

Meralco’s controlling shareholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT, Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera