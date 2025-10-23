AYALA CORP. and the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) $100-million financing deal has been recognized as the Philippines’ Transport Deal of the Year at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards 2025 for supporting the expansion of the country’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

The agreement funds AC Mobility Holdings, Inc. (AMHI), Ayala’s mobility arm, in developing a network of charging stations and commercial EV fleets nationwide.

In a statement, Ayala President and Chief Executive Officer Cezar P. Consing said the recognition highlights efforts to expand electric mobility in the country.

The ADB-Ayala partnership is part of the Ayala Electric Mobility Ecosystem project, which aims to install as many as 1,700 EV charging stations.

The project supports the Philippines’ target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030.

The deal includes an $85-million loan from the ADB’s ordinary capital resources and a $15-million concessional loan from the Canadian Climate and Nature Fund for the Private Sector in Asia.

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards recognize projects across Asia that have made notable contributions to sustainable infrastructure and development.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, Ayala Corp. shares gained 1% or P4.80 to close at P484.20 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno