SPC ISLAND Power Corp. (SIPC), a subsidiary of listed firm SPC Power Corp., has partnered with two Chinese companies to develop battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Iloilo and Bohol with a combined capacity of 160 megawatt-hours (MWh).

In a disclosure on Tuesday, SPC Power said SIPC signed a supply agreement with Beijing Hyperstrong Technology Co. Ltd. for the provision of battery systems and a separate engineering, design, and construction contract with China Communications Services Philippines Corp.

The Iloilo project, with a capacity of 100 MWh, will be located in Dingle, while the 60-MWh facility will be built in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. Both are targeted to begin commercial operations by mid-2026.

SIPC Executive Vice-President James N. Villareal said the projects form part of the company’s efforts to expand into energy storage and support renewable energy development in the Visayas grid.

“These projects underscore our commitment to support the country’s renewable energy development with sufficient energy storage capacity for grid stability,” Mr. Villareal said.

Battery energy storage systems are used to store electricity from the grid and release it when needed, helping balance supply and demand and improve grid reliability.

Hyperstrong, founded in 2011, is a China-based energy storage systems integrator with more than 300 projects and 40 gigawatt-hours of deployments globally.

China Communications Services, a subsidiary of China Telecom, has been operating in the Philippines since 2019 and provides engineering and infrastructure support services.

SIPC currently operates the 146.5-megawatt (MW) Panay Diesel Power Plant in Dingle, the 22-MW Bohol Diesel Power Plant, and the Olango Diesel Power Plant in Lapu-Lapu City.

Its parent firm, SPC Power, has said it plans to acquire and develop new projects to deliver 500 MW of additional capacity by 2029.

The company is primarily engaged in the development, operation, and rehabilitation of power generation plants and related facilities.

On Tuesday, shares of SPC Power fell by 2.44% or 19 centavos to close at P7.60 each on the stock exchange. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera