RENEWABLE ENERGY developer Alba Viento Power Corp. is proposing to build a 300-megawatt (MW) wind farm in Zambales with an estimated cost of $600 million (P34 billion).

In a filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the company said the project will cover 4,698 hectares across Botolan and Cabangan municipalities.

Construction is targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with commercial operations expected by the first quarter of 2029.

“The proposed wind power plant will help augment the demand for reliable and affordable power supply,” Alba Viento said. “The project will not only supply electricity to Filipino households and businesses but will also contribute to national development.”

The company said it plans to use higher-capacity wind turbine generators to maximize output while minimizing land disturbance within the contract area. The facility is expected to connect to the Botolan substation of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

Alba Viento said the project aligns with the Philippines’ renewable energy transition and supports the country’s clean energy goals.

Alba Viento Power is a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by Alba Renewables Philippines Corp., which in 2024 secured a 25-year wind energy service contract from the Department of Energy to develop and utilize wind energy in Zambales.

Alba Renewables aims to become the leading independent power producer in Southeast Asia within the next five years. While focusing on the Philippines, it is expanding into Thailand and plans to enter a third regional market within 24 months. The company is targeting a multi-gigawatt portfolio of operational, under-construction, and advanced-stage development assets. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera