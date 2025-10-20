MANILA ELECTRIC CO. (Meralco) plans to install a 1,500-circuit-kilometer (km) underground cable system within its franchise area as part of its capital expenditure (capex) program through 2030 to improve power reliability and protect lines from weather-related disruptions.

The project will be implemented during the first regulatory period under the company’s multi-year capex program, Meralco First Vice-President and Head of Networks Froilan J. Savet told reporters last week.

The project will cover key areas such as financial districts, commercial centers, heritage sites, tourist destinations, and typhoon-prone zones.

At present, about 97% of Meralco’s cable network is still composed of overhead lines.

Existing underground lines are located in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, SM Mall of Asia in Pasay, Rockwell Center in Makati, City Bridgetown on the Pasig-Quezon City border, Vertis North in Quezon City, and some parts of Pasay and Manila.

Mr. Savet noted that installing underground cables in brownfield areas is more complex due to existing structures and utilities.

“It can be done. It’s not impossible. But it’s a complex project. Doing it as a greenfield would really be better,” he said.

Underground lines are less prone to outages, although repairs can take longer when faults occur, he added.

Meralco is set to file its application for the first regulatory period covering 2027 to 2030 with the Energy Regulatory Commission by January next year.

The filing will include its forecast expenditures and proposed projects, which could result in rate adjustments.

Meralco’s controlling shareholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera