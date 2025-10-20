AYALA-LED Globe Telecom, Inc. said it recorded an 18% decline in total fiber cut incidents in the first half of 2025, attributing the improvement to its fiber cut task force and network resiliency measures.

“The improvements demonstrate Globe’s commitment to ensuring a consistent and reliable network for all our customers,” Globe Head of Service Planning and Engineering Joel R. Agustin said in a media release on Sunday.

For the January-to-June period, the task force prevented 192 potential fiber cuts and network disruptions, Globe said.

Key initiatives included preventive maintenance programs and close collaboration with communities and local government units, it added.

Globe has also rolled out infrastructure fortification projects, including about 1,500 kilometers of underground fiber facilities.

The company said these efforts are part of a broader investment in network resiliency, covering 1,200 wireless and broadband nodes and 1,600 kilometers of backbone fiber scheduled for underground migration.

“The telco landscape is shifting, and we need hyper-focused, proactive measures to safeguard our infrastructure,” Mr. Agustin said.

“These initiatives ensure a more stable and secure network for customers nationwide.” — Ashley Erika O. Jose