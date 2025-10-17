PLDT INC., through its corporate arm PLDT Enterprise, has partnered with Hong Kong-based cloud communications platform Newbuy Group to provide a smart messaging suite for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and e-commerce businesses.

Under the agreement, Newbuy, through its aggregator brand TelcoSMS, will power real-time communications for SMEs and e-commerce platforms, including marketing messages, transaction notifications, and secure access and payment services.

The partnership also integrates silent SIM-based authentication as an alternative to traditional one-time passwords, enhancing user security against fraud.

“This collaboration demonstrates how we work alongside industry innovators to deliver communication platforms that are scalable and secure by design,” PLDT Enterprise First Vice-President Mitch Locsin said in a media release on Thursday.

PLDT said the partnership reflects its broader strategy to support the IT and platforms industry with solutions that improve operational efficiency and address cybersecurity and regulatory compliance needs.

At the stock exchange on Thursday, PLDT shares closed at P1,080 each, down P14 or 1.28%.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Ashley Erika O. Jose