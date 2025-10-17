DITO TELECOMMUNITY Corp. has partnered with AdventEnergy, the retail electricity supply unit of Aboitiz Power Corp., to provide electricity to 1,642 of its cell towers in Luzon with an aggregated demand of 13.8 megawatts (MW).

Under the government’s retail aggregation program (RAP), AdventEnergy will supply electricity to DITO’s towers in the Greater Manila, South Luzon, and North Luzon areas.

RAP allows enterprises with multiple facilities within a contiguous area to aggregate their electricity demand to meet the 500-kilowatt-hour threshold required to participate in the competitive retail electricity market.

“This partnership goes beyond a conventional energy supply agreement. It is an investment that will help keep millions of Filipinos connected, informed, and empowered,” DITO Telecommunity President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eric R. Alberto said.

Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz said the deal supports the group’s aim to expand its partner network while delivering reliable and sustainable energy.

AdventEnergy currently provides electricity to over 500 commercial and industrial facilities across the Philippines. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera