LISTED affordable housing developer Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI) has approved a P1-billion peso-denominated fixed-rate bond offering, with an oversubscription option of up to P1 billion.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Wednesday, Haus Talk said its board of directors approved the planned issuance of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-registered fixed-rate bonds with a base offer of up to P1 billion.

The company also approved the listing of the bonds with the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx).

“The board delegated to the management the authority to determine the final issue amount, interest rate, offer price, tenors, and other terms and conditions of the bond offering, including the appointment of the parties that will be involved in the bond offering, with the chairman of the board and/or the president as the authorized signatories,” Haus Talk said.

Security Bank Capital Investment Corp. will serve as lead issue manager, lead underwriter, and bookrunner for the offer.

Haus Talk mainly develops affordable horizontal and vertical residential projects in select cities across Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite.

For the full year 2024, the company reported a 51% increase in net income to P365 million, supported by an income tax holiday and operational efficiencies.

Revenue rose 39% to P1.4 billion, led by projects such as Southview Homes Calendola in San Pedro, Laguna, and The Granary in Biñan, Laguna.

On Thursday, Haus Talk shares rose by 4% or four centavos to close at P1.04 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz