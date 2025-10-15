RENEWABLE ENERGY solutions provider Berde Renewables said it is exploring partnerships to expand its renewable energy portfolio in the Philippines.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the partnerships aim to generate more clean energy capacity through site development, rooftop installations, and utility-scale solar projects that support the country’s energy goals.

Berde Renewables is a portfolio company of global infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, which focuses on solar and other clean energy technologies.

Berde Renewables’ portfolio consists of 47 megawatts (MW) of awarded projects, with 31 MW under construction and a 210-MW active pipeline.

It also recently forayed into Thailand to co-develop 300 MW of projects over the next three years.

The company was recently cited at the Solar Quarter Week PH 2025 Leadership Awards, where it received the Solar Company of the Year: Developer award.

It also received the Best Solar Project Deal award for its joint venture in Thailand and its solar power purchase agreements in Mindanao.

Two of Berde Renewables’ internal divisions were likewise recognized at the Team Excellence Awards.

“We are honored to be recognized as a financially strong, impact-driven company trusted by industry leaders. This award reflects the strength of our business model and our role in accelerating the clean energy transition in the Philippines and beyond,” said Patrick Zhu, president and co-founder of Berde Renewables. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera