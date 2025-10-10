MANILA WATER Company, Inc. has enrolled 56 more facilities in the retail aggregation program (RAP), bringing its total to 214 sites and allowing the company to cut energy costs and increase its use of renewable power.

In a statement on Thursday, Manila Water said the 56 facilities comprise 10 facilities from its non-East Zone operating unit, Laguna Water, and 45 facilities of Estate Water, covering Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Metro Manila.

Manila Water Foundation’s La Mesa Ecopark also joined the program, becoming the first and largest ecopark to be entirely powered by renewable energy under RAP.

RAP is a customer-choice program launched by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) that allows the aggregation of end-users to meet the threshold and facilitate their energy procurement from retail power suppliers.

Under the enhanced RAP framework, Manila Water facilities are supplied by PrimeRES Energy, the retail electricity arm of Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through Manila Electric Co.’s distribution network.

“This is all about the power of choice. We have 214 facilities switched now to RAP… and that’s very powerful because at the end of the day, we are held as a utility accountable to the costs that we charge our customers. We’ve tried to rethink our approach towards tariff and our customer base and really be as sufficient as possible,” said Manila Water President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Victor Emmanuel “Jocot” A. De Dios.

Earlier this year, the east zone concessionaire pioneered the country’s first transition to the enhanced RAP, consolidating 10 of its wastewater facilities under a single electricity sourcing.

Since Manila Water’s first switch, RAP participation has grown by 70%, according to ERC Director for Market Operations Service Sharon Montaner.

“By aggregating demand and leveraging competitive supply options, Manila Water is helping pave the way for a more inclusive and resilient energy sector,” she said.

Manila Water serves the east zone of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera