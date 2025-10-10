PLDT INC., through its international arm PLDT Global Corp., has expanded its partnership with Saudi Arabia’s stc Group to enhance electronic wallet services for Filipinos abroad.

In a statement on Thursday, PLDT said it is collaborating with stc Group’s financial technology (fintech) subsidiary, stc Pay Bahrain, to enable direct cash-ins to Philippine e-wallets through the stc Pay app.

The partnership will also allow users to buy and send e-gift vouchers within the platform.

“This partnership brings digital convenience to our fellow Filipinos abroad and positions PLDT Global as a trusted partner of fintech,” PLDT Global President and Chief Executive Officer Albert V. Villa-Real said.

“We’re committed to delivering borderless solutions that empower and care for Filipinos wherever they are.”

PLDT said it plans to roll out additional services with stc Pay Bahrain in the coming months, including mobile loan purchases, content subscriptions, and access to Smart Virtual Number, a SIM-less Philippine mobile number for use overseas.

Earlier this year, PLDT Global also partnered with stc Bank in Saudi Arabia to streamline digital financial services. Under that deal, stc Bank was integrated as a payment option in PLDT’s Tindahan ni Bossing (TinBo) platform and PLDT Global’s mobile app. The bank also offers PLDT’s Vortex products, which allow users flexible and secure payment options.

PLDT said its expanding partnerships with the stc Group aim to strengthen its fintech presence in the Middle East, one of the largest hubs for overseas Filipino workers.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose