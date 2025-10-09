LOPEZ-LED First Gen Corp. has signed an agreement with Mets Cold Storage Services, Inc. (Mets) to supply renewable energy (RE) to the latter’s cold storage facility in Cagayan de Oro City.

In a media release on Wednesday, First Gen said the supply agreement covers up to 2,050 kilowatts to support the ongoing expansion of the facility, which currently has over 7,100 metric tons of cold storage capacity.

The geothermal power will be sourced from the Mt. Apo Geothermal Power Plant in Cotabato, owned and operated by Energy Development Corp., a subsidiary of First Gen.

“We are pleased to partner with First Gen to reduce the energy intensity of our cold storage operations. This move will reduce not just our energy cost but our carbon footprint as well, while providing stable power supply,” said Donna Robles, chief operating officer of Mets.

Established in 2010, Mets operates cold storage facilities in Cavite, Bulacan, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro with over 100,000 pallet positions. The company offers various cold storage solutions, including air-conditioned storage, blast freezing, and toll processing.

“Cold storage is critical for ensuring safety and sanitation across the supply chain for food and even medicines. We are committed to partnering with Mets to ensure they can power their cold storage operations sustainably with a steady supply of RE,” said Arlene Sy-Soriano, assistant vice-president and head of sales and engagement at First Gen.

First Gen has a total geothermal capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW). Its RE portfolio also includes hydro, wind, and solar projects with a combined installed capacity of over 400 MW.

In partnership with Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc., First Gen also operates four gas-fired power plants with a total capacity of 2,017 MW. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera