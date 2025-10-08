MACROASIA CORP. has broken ground on the P2-billion New Earth Iloilo Water Supply Project, which aims to address the rising water demand in Iloilo.

The project is being implemented by New Earth Water System, Inc. (NEWS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Boracay Tubi System, Inc. (BTSI), which is majority owned by MacroAsia.

“This facility will not only close the immediate supply gap, but will also provide Iloilo with resilient and sustainable water infrastructure for the future,” NEWS and BTSI Chairman Eduardo Luis T. Luy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project’s first phase involves the construction and development of a water treatment facility with an initial capacity of 37.5 million liters per day (MLD), expandable up to 50 MLD.

NEWS will also build transmission lines and a distribution network of pipelines to deliver treated water to off-take points of the supply system.

The project is expected to be completed within two years. Once finished, NEWS will hold the necessary water rights and permits in Iloilo, including a certificate of public convenience that will allow it to supply, treat, and distribute water to Iloilo City and nearby municipalities such as Sta. Barbara, Pavia, Oton, Leganes, Cabatuan, Maasin, and San Miguel.

“Once operational, the facility is expected to help address the current water supply shortfall in Iloilo, which has affected households and businesses in underserved areas,” it said.

MacroAsia said the project’s tariff structure will remain competitive, balancing affordability and sustainability for consumers.

“The New Earth Iloilo Water Supply Project is expected to enhance public health and sanitation, support economic development, and strengthen the province’s resilience against water scarcity,” the company said.

MacroAsia’s core businesses include aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO); airline and institutional catering; ground handling; property development and leasing; and water utility services.

At the stock exchange on Tuesday, shares in MacroAsia rose by four centavos or 0.95% to close at P4.25 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose