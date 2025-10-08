VIVANT WATER, a subsidiary of energy and water conglomerate Vivant Corp., plans to explore other potential sources of potable water aside from desalination to support Metro Cebu’s growing water supply needs.

“Actually, that is one of our goals for next year, where we want to identify other sources also of water that is not desalination for Metro Cebu,” Vivant Water President and Chief Operating Officer Jess Anthony N. Garcia told BusinessWorld last week.

Mr. Garcia said the company will conduct further feasibility studies and engage engineering consultants to determine whether other sources, such as rivers, can be developed.

He earlier said Metro Cebu faces a supply gap, with demand reaching about 500 to 600 million liters per day (MLD) while supply ranges from 100 to 250 MLD.

To help address the shortage, Vivant Water is developing a P2-billion desalination plant in Cordova, Cebu, designed to produce up to 20 MLD of potable water in its first phase — enough to meet the average daily consumption of around 20,000 households.

A desalination plant removes salt and other impurities from seawater to produce freshwater suitable for drinking and household use.

Mr. Garcia said the facility is expected to begin commercial operations by the fourth quarter this year, with potential expansion to up to 50 MLD.

Isla Mactan-Cordova Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vivant Hydrocore Holdings, Inc. operating under the Vivant Water brand, oversees the project. Vivant Hydrocore is wholly owned by Vivant Infracore Holdings, Inc., the holding company for Vivant’s water-related investments.

In June, Vivant announced plans to invest about P10 billion over the next five years to expand its water infrastructure portfolio.

Vivant has investments in electric power generation and distribution, as well as the retail electricity market. It has also diversified into the water sector, with projects in bulk water supply, wastewater treatment, and water distribution. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera