RAZON-LED Primelectric Holdings, Inc. has appointed former Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard J. Nethercott as its chief operations officer (COO).

“It is an honor to join Primelectric with the hope of being able to positively contribute to the company’s mission of providing the best quality service consumers deserve,” Mr. Nethercott was quoted as saying in a statement on Sunday.

Before joining Primelectric, Mr. Nethercott headed IEMOP, the operator of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, and served on the board of the Philippine Electricity Market Corp.

Primelectric said Mr. Nethercott’s appointment reflects the group’s “strong intent to leverage high-level industry and regulatory expertise as it expands its operations and influence within the Philippine power distribution landscape.”

Primelectric, the holding company for the Razon group’s power distribution businesses, has interests in distribution utilities such as MORE Power in Iloilo, Negros Power, and Bohol Light. It also operates MORE Power Barge and the retail aggregation arm PrimeRES.

“With over five years of distinguished experience in overseeing the operations of the trading floor for Philippine electricity, Atty. Nethercott brings valuable expertise and leadership to our team,” Primelectric President and CEO Roel Z. Castro said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera