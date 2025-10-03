ACMOBILITY, the mobility solutions unit of the Ayala group, is ending its dealership network with Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) by Dec. 31 as it shifts focus to other ventures, including its electric vehicle (EV) business.

After more than three decades, ACMobility, through its dealership arm Iconic Dealership, Inc. (IDI), will turn over its Honda dealerships to new dealer principals starting Jan. 1, 2026, Ayala Corp. said in a statement on Thursday.

“This transition reflects our ongoing effort to optimize our portfolio and focus on new growth areas,” ACMobility Chief Executive Officer Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said.

“Among these are our initiatives in advancing sustainable mobility and electrification, where we continue to build solutions that benefit communities, businesses, and the environment,” he added.

The transition covers dealerships such as Honda Cars Makati, Pasig, Shaw, Bacoor, Cebu, Mandaue, Iloilo, Negros, and Cagayan de Oro.

“To ensure a smooth transition, the dealerships will directly contact customers with active reservations to guarantee car delivery without disruption,” the company said.

Upon the turnover, ACMobility’s portfolio will consist of its BYD and Kia distribution businesses, Isuzu dealership operations, as well as its EV charging infrastructure and Bosch Car Service units.

The move follows Ayala’s exit from distribution deals with two other vehicle brands, Volkswagen and Maxus.

Since 1990, Honda dealerships operated by ACMobility have sold more than 220,000 vehicles.

In the first half, ACMobility’s net income surged by 400% to P122 million from P24 million on higher dividends from Isuzu, equity earnings from Honda, and continued positive contribution from BYD, the company said.

Ayala Corp.’s first-half attributable net income rose by 5% to P23.36 billion from P22.29 billion a year earlier.

Shares of Ayala Corp. on Thursday climbed 0.91% or P4.40 to close at P486 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz