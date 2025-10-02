AYALA-LED Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) has completed the consolidation of its Kuichong operations into its Pingshan facility in Shenzhen, China, a move expected to streamline its presence in the country, improve efficiency, and increase capacity utilization.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, the company said final production activities at the Kuichong site ended on Sept. 30.

Integration of operations into Pingshan will continue in the coming weeks.

IMI said the transition aims to ensure business continuity and minimize disruption to customer accounts previously served by the Kuichong facility.

Established in 1980, IMI exports electronic assemblies, non-electronic products, and information technology services to industries such as automotive, medical, and consumer electronics.

Shares in IMI fell by 3.3% or six centavos to close at P1.76 apiece on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno