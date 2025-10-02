THE Ascott Ltd. has partnered with Gaisano-owned Grand Land, Inc. to open the first Oakwood hotel in Cebu.

The 400-room Oakwood IT Park Grand Gateway Cebu is set to become the largest property managed by Ascott in the Philippines, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The development will feature upscale amenities and function spaces aimed at Cebu’s growing meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) market.

“Surrounded by industry leaders such as Concentrix, Office Partners 360, and Avant, the development is poised to serve a broad spectrum of corporate clients with Oakwood’s signature blend of personalized service and sophisticated hospitality,” Ascott said.

The property will be located near Cebu IT Park and Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue, as well as lifestyle spots such as the Sugbo Mercado food hub, Ayala Center Bloc, and the Park Social Bar.

“Oakwood IT Park Grand Gateway Cebu will serve as an excellent addition to our growing portfolio, joining lyf, Citadines, and Somerset in the Queen City of the South,” The Ascott Ltd. Philippines Country General Manager Patrick Vaysse said.

Ascott said the property “positions itself as a premier destination for those seeking refined, contemporary hospitality experiences — where business meets comfort at the heart of Cebu.”

The company is also set to open its first Citadines property in Mactan, Cebu, by early 2028.

Last year, Ascott opened Oakwood Makati Avenue in partnership with Worldhotel Inc.’s I’M Hotel.

Ascott operates more than 980 properties in 230 cities across Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. Southeast Asia contributes 30% to its total revenue. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz