7-ELEVEN Philippines, operated by Philippine Seven Corp., has tapped US-based artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain solutions provider Blue Yonder to modernize its store operations and enhance customer experience.

“We are proud that 7-Eleven Philippines has selected Blue Yonder to help optimize its store operations and fuel its growth. Together, we will ensure they continue to deliver modern convenience and exceptional service to millions of customers across the Philippines,” Antonio Boccalandro, Blue Yonder’s Asia-Pacific president, said in a statement on Wednesday.

With more than 4,300 stores nationwide, 7-Eleven Philippines’ partnership with Blue Yonder is expected to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and support expansion plans.

7-Eleven Philippines aims to grow its network to 5,000 stores by next year.

According to Blue Yonder, its store execution tools provide near real-time visibility of inventory, mobile management features, and automated alerts to track items from delivery to final sale.

“This enables greater accuracy in reporting, reduced manual work, and improved responsiveness to market dynamics,” the company said.

Blue Yonder also said its expertise has supported more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics providers in managing supply-chain complexity and disruption. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera