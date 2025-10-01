CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. recorded the fastest download speeds and led in reliability experience among fixed broadband providers in the Philippines, according to the September 2025 Opensignal report.

The company posted average download speeds of 56 megabits per second (Mbps) and also topped the video experience category with a score of 70.8 out of 100, reflecting strong performance for streaming, gaming, and remote work.

It also led in reliability experience, scoring 510 out of 1,000 points, ahead of Globe Telecom, Inc.’s GFiber with 492 and PLDT Inc. with 489.

The report, authored by Robert Wyrzykowski, principal data analyst at Opensignal, noted that Converge has surpassed Globe in fixed broadband subscriber market share, becoming the country’s second-largest provider.

Converge expanded its fiber footprint from six million homes passed in 2020 to over 16 million in 2025.

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) now serves more than 80% of Filipino households, a major shift from LTE-based fixed wireless access, which dominated home internet in 2020, Opensignal said.

PLDT remains the market leader with a 42% share and the largest fiber network at 18.5 million homes passed.

Globe holds nearly 20% of the market and is upgrading its copper network to fiber, serving about 400,000 GFiber Prepaid subscribers, according to Opensignal.

Meanwhile, DITO Telecommunity Corp. is focusing on 5G fixed wireless access, targeting two million subscribers by the end of 2026, the report noted.

Opensignal assessed broadband performance using five metrics: consistent quality, download speed, upload speed, video experience, and reliability experience.

Converge led in download speed, video experience, and reliability; Globe GFiber scored highest in consistent quality with 68.1% of tests meeting performance thresholds; and PLDT led upload speeds at 42.3 Mbps.

Regionally, Converge won eight outright and four joint awards, performing strongest in Mindanao and Visayas.

Globe followed with five sole and nine joint wins, particularly in North and Central Luzon. PLDT earned two outright and five joint awards, mainly in Metro Manila.

Converge has also partnered with satellite provider Starlink to expand connectivity in remote areas and is migrating Sky Cable subscribers to its fiber network.

Hastings Holdings Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Ashley Erika O. Jose